How to equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to equip a detector, then disable an alien billboard. The easiest place to do this is actually in Misty Meadows.

If you head to Misty Meadows and go to the fountain across the bridge in the east of town, you will discover a crate beside the fountain. Interacting with this will equip the Detector, and you can then find an Alien Billboard just up on the outskirts of the town nearby.

To disable the Alien Billboard, all you need to is walk up to it and interact with it while the Detector is equipped.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Week 9 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match – 45000 XP

Collect resources in Holly Hatchery – 30000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – 30000 XP

Place a Bioscanner in an Alien Biome – 30000 XP

Place Spy Probes – 30000 XP

Week 9 Epic Challenges