How to equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to equip a detector, then disable an alien billboard. The easiest place to do this is actually in Misty Meadows.
If you head to Misty Meadows and go to the fountain across the bridge in the east of town, you will discover a crate beside the fountain. Interacting with this will equip the Detector, and you can then find an Alien Billboard just up on the outskirts of the town nearby.
To disable the Alien Billboard, all you need to is walk up to it and interact with it while the Detector is equipped.
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Week 9 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match – 45000 XP
- Collect resources in Holly Hatchery – 30000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers – 30000 XP
- Place a Bioscanner in an Alien Biome – 30000 XP
- Place Spy Probes – 30000 XP
Week 9 Epic Challenges
- Launch toilets with a Grab-Itron 0/2 – 30,000 XP
- Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Drive an IO vehice with off-road tires 0/1000 – 30,000 XP
- Use IO launchpads 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to the extrance of Corny Complex 0/2 – 30,000 XP