Where to place Spy Probes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite for Week 9 of Chapter 2 Season 7 is to place Spy Probes. You will need to place three of them in total to progress the quest. The Spy Probes can actually be found at Retail Row on the eastern side of the island.

Like most of the quests in Fortnite, all you need to do is find the probes that will look like ghostly blue outlines and then interact with them to place them.

You can find the locations of all the probes shown on the map above, with individual images of the Spy Probes in-game below.

Spy Probe #1

Spy Probe #2

Spy Probe #3

You can find the rest of the Week 9 challenges below:

Week 9 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match – 45000 XP

Collect resources in Holly Hatchery – 30000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – 30000 XP

Place a Bioscanner in an Alien Biome – 30000 XP

Place Spy Probes – 30000 XP

Week 9 Epic Challenges