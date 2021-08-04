Where to place Spy Probes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Eye spy.
One of the challenges in Fortnite for Week 9 of Chapter 2 Season 7 is to place Spy Probes. You will need to place three of them in total to progress the quest. The Spy Probes can actually be found at Retail Row on the eastern side of the island.
Like most of the quests in Fortnite, all you need to do is find the probes that will look like ghostly blue outlines and then interact with them to place them.
You can find the locations of all the probes shown on the map above, with individual images of the Spy Probes in-game below.
Spy Probe #1
Spy Probe #2
Spy Probe #3
You can find the rest of the Week 9 challenges below:
Week 9 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match – 45000 XP
- Collect resources in Holly Hatchery – 30000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers – 30000 XP
- Place a Bioscanner in an Alien Biome – 30000 XP
- Place Spy Probes – 30000 XP
Week 9 Epic Challenges
- Launch toilets with a Grab-Itron 0/2 – 30,000 XP
- Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Drive an IO vehice with off-road tires 0/1000 – 30,000 XP
- Use IO launchpads 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to the extrance of Corny Complex 0/2 – 30,000 XP