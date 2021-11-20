How to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Beating the Elite Four and becoming the next Pokemon Champion has never been the only goal of the Pokemon games — you’ll also want to catch every Pokemon fill out your Pokedex, and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are no different. Normally you can find Pokemon throughout the world, using certain items, or by trading version-exclusive Pokemon. However, some Pokemon require a special method to evolve. Electivire is one such Pokemon, so let’s get into the process.

To evolve your Electabuzz into Electivire, you’ll need to get your hands on an Electirizer. Getting an Electirizer is a little difficult and relies on chance; it’s also an item that’s found on a Pokemon exclusive to Brilliant Diamond, so Shining Pearl players will need to trade in order to either get the item or the entire Elekid evolutionary line.

Give your Electabuzz an Electirizer as a held item once you obtain one. The next step requires the work of a friend who you trust. Start a trade with your friend and send over your Electabuzz while it’s holding the Electirizer to initiate the evolution. To make the process beneficial to both parties, it’s a good idea to trade with a friend who has Shining Pearl will help you both fill out your Pokedex at once. Have your friend trade your Electivire back to you and your Pokedex will be one step closer to completion.