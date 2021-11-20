How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In the fourth generation of the Pokemon games, several new evolutions of previously added Pokemon were inserted into the Diamond and Pearl franchises and the Sinnoh region. One of those Pokemon was Weavile, the evolved form of the Ice/Dark Pokemon from the Johto region, Sneasel. Weavile is not too difficult to obtain in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but you’ll need to meet a few conditions first. So, let’s get into the details for this evolution process.

To get Sneasel and Weavile in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will obviously need a Sneasel first. Sneasel should not be too hard to find, as the Johto-era Pokemon can be found on the snowy routes that lead up to Snowpoint City.

From here, you will need to do two things: wait until nightfall and have a Razor Claw. Sneasel must be holding the Razor Claw, and to evolve the Ice/Dark Pokemon into Weavile, it must level up during the night. A simple way to level up Sneasel is by battling weaker Pokemon in the wild, particular against ones that are weak to the moves your Sneasel has, or just by giving it a Rare Candy.

Do that, and you will be able to get this Gen 4 Pokemon in no time.