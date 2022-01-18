Where to find Haven in Fortnite Chapter 3 – NPC 21 Location
A trip to the desert.
Fortnite Chapter 3 continues to add new things to the map for players to track down. This includes new NPCs being added to the cast of characters already to be found on the map.
One of the new characters that can be found in the game is Haven, NPC 21. She can be located on the south side of the island, directly west of Chonker’s Speedway. There is a small lake there, with a hut to the west side, and Haven can be found here. She will sell you weapons, and a new item called Klomberries that can be fed to the massive Klombo Dinosaurs that are now on the map.
You can find the rest of the NPC locations below:
- #1 – The Visitor – can be found at the Launchpad to the east of Sanctuary.
- #2 – The Scientist – can be found in Sanctuary and will appear in the building ot the north or the east of the compound.
- #3 – Agent Jonesy – Can spawn at the Seven Outposts that are dotted around the map.
- #4 – The Foundation – can be found at the Sanctuary on the east side of the island
- #5 Bunker Jonesy – Can be found at the Joneses Settlement to the south of the giant statue of The Foundation near Sanctuary
- #6 – Ludwig – Can spawn in the southeast corner of the Joneses. Not a guaranteed spawn.
- #7 Brainiac – can be found in a cell under the central building at The Joneses. He will NOT appear on the minimap. Not a guaranteed spawn.
- #8 – Mullet Marauder – Can be found at the Joneses Settlement to the south of the giant statue of The Foundation near Sanctuary. Not a guaranteed spawn.
- #10 – Cuddle Team Leader – Can be found in Camp Cuddle in some buildings to the northwest.
- #11 – Metal Team Leader -Can be found in Camp Cuddle in some building to the northwest. In the three small builds, they are in the one with the metal roof. Does not spawn every round.
- #12 – Cuddlepool – Can be found in Camp Cuddle in some building to the northwest. In the three small builds, they are in the one with the red roof. Does not spawn every round.
- #13 – Quackling – Can be found in Camp Cuddle in some building to the northwest. In the three small builds, they are in the one with the yellow roof. Does not spawn every round.
- #14 – Guaco – Can be found at the Taco restaraunt in Greasy Grove
- #15 – Lil’ Whip – can be found in the icecream shop at Coney Crossroads
- #16 – Bao Bros – in the Gas Station at Greasy Grove (doesn’t spawn every round, from what we can tell)
- #17 – Tomatohead – appears in the large shop in the center of Greasy Grove
- #18 – Mancake – spawns at the Butterbarn at the crossroad the southwest of Rocky Reels
- #19 – Shanta – can be found along the coast at the very southeast of Condo Canyon.
- #20 – Lt. John Llama – In a shack at the hill to the southwest of Logjam Lumberyard.
- #22 – Galactico – can be found at the soccer pitch in Tilted Tower.