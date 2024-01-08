How to Find Ellie May’s Grave & Family Ring Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

I don’t have to tell you Baldur’s Gate 3 loves keeping secrets tucked away in the shadows. But sometimes, even the darkest corners won’t spill the beans.

During Act 2, you’ll squint your eyes for hours and hours as you traverse the Shadow-Cursed Lands in search of all missable content. Ellie May’s Family Ring is a piece of loot you can easily miss even if you’re squinting as hard as you can. Though there is no side quest per se tied to this piece of memorabilia, a few lines of voiced dialogue set the scene for a mystery that simply must be solved. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find Ellie May’s grave and family ring in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Ellie May’s Grave Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Ellie May’s grave in Baldur’s Gate 3, head to the east of the Last Light Inn until you encounter an area called Camp in the Shadow-Cursed Lands (X: 97; Y: 133).

In the corner of this area, you’ll spot a blue tent next to a grave with a tombstone: Ellie May’s. If the name rings a bell, it’s because you may have read it in a letter you found in a pile of bones nearby (X:74; Y:171).

Screenshot by Gamepur

The letter tells the tale of a man who wanted to rob the grave and take Ellie May’s ring. The curse seems to have gotten the best of this would-be robber, and, alas, the ring is nowhere to be found, so you’re pretty much out of leads.

Ellie May’s Family Ring Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Ellie May’s family ring in Baldur’s Gate 3, look for the beast tracks near Ellie May’s tombstone. Follow them toward the edge and jump down (X:97; Y:130)

Related: How to Find Rolan in the Shadows in Baldur’s Gate 3

Down here, you’ll need to pass a second perception check and look for a Burrow against the stone wall. Check the burrow to find Ellie May’s Family Ring.

Should You Keep Ellie May’s Family Ring in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Family Ring is an Uncommon ring that gives you +2 on Death Saving Throws. If you’re planning on selling it, you’ll only get 65 gold.

Instead of keeping this worthless piece of loot around, why not give it back to its owner? You can interact with Ellie May’s tombstone and place it inside. You can tell her husband really loved her, and her soul will definitely rest in peace with the Family Ring right where it belongs.