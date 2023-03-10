How to find Hidden Henge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Hidden Henge is a landmark on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map. As its name suggests, it is a henge, a bit like the famous Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in England, only quite a lot smaller, and a little more hidden. You might want to visit Hidden Henge to complete a daily or weekly quest that requires you to do something there, or you might want to visit it for reasons of tourism or spirituality, which is why a lot of people visit Stonehenge.

Where to find Hidden Henge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Despite what its name might lead you to believe, Hidden Henge is not, in fact, particularly well hidden, as henges go. It is in a fairly remote, quite secluded location, that we’ll grant you. But hidden? No. You won’t have to look under any couches, or behind any dusty old closets to find this henge, that’s for sure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Henge can be found near the center of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map, on the long green region that stretches southwest to northeast between Frenzy Fields and Slappy Shores. The closest named location is Anvil Square, which is to the northwest of Hidden Henge on the other side of the small lake, and the closest other landmark is the Slap ‘n’ Go gas station, which is a short distance to the east. You might remember Hidden Henge as the place where Helsie was always hanging out during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, but she’s not there any more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is no NPC at Hidden Henge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, but there’s always some ground loot, chests, and other containers and boxes. Sometimes there are two chests in the centre of Hidden Henge, and sometimes there’s a chest concealed behind one of the giant stones that make up Hidden Henge.