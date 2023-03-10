How to find and defeat the Highcard boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

As of late, bosses have been in short supply in Fortnite, but Chapter 4 Season 2 does have a few hiding in plain slight. This includes the Highcard NPC boss, who is armed with a Mythic weapon and joined by two henchmen. That said, players hunting down the character will need to wait patiently in one POI in order to find him. Here’s where to find Highcard and where to use their Vault Keycard in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to find the Highcard boss in Fortnite

Once the first storm circle is revealed in a match, the Highboss’s location will appear as a marker on the mini-map inside Mega City — but expect it to move over time. The boss and his AI bodyguards will circle around the POI for the duration of the match, and his location marker should then disappear if they are defeated. Like past bosses, Highboss holds both a Health and Shield Bar, so it may best to bring the damaging Kinetic Blade or Havoc Pump Shotgun along with you. Additionally, another proven strategy for beating him is to use one of the season’s many snipers from the POI’s roofs, as the NPC cannot access them.

Where to use the Highboss Vault Keycard in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Upon defeating Highboss, the NPC will drop his Mythic Suppressed Havoc Assault Rifle, an assortment of healing supplies, and a special Vault Keycard. As pictured below, you can use the keycard on the vault placed in the eastern part of Mega City, as it is sits on the left side of the POI’s river. This vault arguably holds much better loot than the boss, with it carrying numerous Legendary Chests, Slurp Juice, and hundreds of Gold.

Those able to defeat Highboss will also earn over 4,000 XP, though there are better ways to progress through the Battle Pass at a fast rate. For one, the battle royale’s Syndicate questline rewards players 15,000 XP when each of its tasks are completed, such as winning an arcade game and restoring data receivers around the map.