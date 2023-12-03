How to Get the Free Lego Insider Fortnite Skin Explorer Emilie

Lego Fortnite is a completely new game mode for players to enjoy in the game they already know and love. As part of the launch of this collaboration, players are able to get a free Lego Insider skin to use across each mode if they link up their accounts.

Fortnite is packed with skins and cosmetics that players have been eliminating each other to unlock over the course of the game’s entire lifespan. Most are rewards for competing quests in battle royale, but some have been part of crossover events, and a few select skins have even been free. The Lego Insider skin is completely free for all Fortnite players, provided they go through the process of linking certain accounts together.

How Do I Get the Free Lego Insider Skin in Fortnite?

To get the free Lego Insiders skin Explorer Emilie in Fortnite, players must create a Lego Insiders account and link it to their Epic Games account. All players will have an Epic Games account because that’s what they use to log into Fortnite. Those who already have a Lego Insiders account can simply link that account to their existing Epic Games account to accomplish the same goal.

How to Link a Lego Insiders Account to an Epic Games Account

To link a Lego Insiders Account to an Epic Games account, players must visit the Lego website and log into their account or create a new one if they don’t have one. Once logged in, players then need to search for the Lego Fortnite page and follow the instructions there. This will take players to the Epic Game’s login page, where they can use their details to log in and link their account to their Lego Insiders profile.

When Will I Get the Free Lego Insiders Fortnite Skin Explorer Emilie?

The free Lego Insiders Fortnite skin Explorer Emilie will be released on December 7, 2023. Players need to link their Lego Insiders and Epic Games accounts to get the skin, but it won’t appear in their inventory before that date. That’s because the Lego Fortnite game mode won’t be released until then, and this skin is a celebration of that new crafting survival game coming to Fortnite.

If players still don’t have their free Lego Insiders skin Explorer Emilie, they should contact Epic Games and double check that they’ve linked the right accounts together. We struggled to link our Epic Games account because it uses details from out other console marketplace accounts.