How to find smuggling tunnels for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The smuggling tunnels are a hidden location you can find while playing DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Narrowing down this location is important if you want to complete the Smuggling Tunnels mission for the White Lotus. There’s a specific location you need to visit to reach this location, and it can take some time for you to track it down. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the smuggling tunnels for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to go to find the smuggling tunnels for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

You can find the smuggling tunnels while exploring the Al Mazrah map. You need to make sure you visit this location while working on this active mission. You’ll miss out if you don’t. Al Mazrah is an extensive map, though, and narrowing down that location can be a struggle, especially because it’s not going to be labeled on your overhead map. You can find these tunnels on the north part of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a good chance this location is a stronghold, and you’ll need a stronghold key to access it. You can go out of your way to purchase one from a buy station, or you might earn one while taking out a High Value Target on the Al Mazrah map. As you can imagine, this stronghold will have several NPCs protecting it, and there will be heavy opposition to taking you down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you gain access to this location, the next step in the Smuggling Tunnels quest is to have a tactical camera placed at the front of both entrances. You’ll then need to extract from the location to complete this quest.