The Crown Intel piece is the third item you need to find for the Muddy Waters missions during a DMZ match for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. You can find it while searching inside Ashika’s power plant, but reaching this location might take a bit of time, and you’ll need a few items if you want to get inside the building. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Crown Intel at the Ashika power plant for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Crown Intel at the Ashika power plant in DMZ

The first thing you’ll need to do is find the Ashika power plant. Unfortunately, there’s no specific location on your map where you can find it. You’ll only know you’ve stumbled across it when you reach a certain area on Ashika. To help make this process easier, the exact location you can find this building is to the northwest of Tsuki Castle. This building is typically a stronghold, meaning you’ll need a Stronghold Card to enter it. If you don’t enter the map with one, we recommend tracking down a High Value Target to see if they drop one or purchase one from a Buy Station.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the power plant, you will have multiple combatants to fight against. You want to clear out the entire stronghold and make sure it’s secure. After you’ve cleared the area, head to the second floor and inside the power room. This will be the one overlooking the room you came in. Search around on the ground, and try to find a document that reads “Legion Dead Intel.” It should be on the ground, somewhere in this room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the documents, the last thing to do is to reach an Exfil location somewhere on the island and leave. This should complete this objective for the Muddy Waters mission.