The underground Waterway is one of the more dangerous locations you can visit on Ashika Island while playing a DMZ match. You can expect heavy resistance in this area, but you’ll need to reach this location to find a specific piece of intel for the Muddy Waters mission, advancing you to the next Legion faction tier of missions. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the underground Waterway intel on Ashika Island for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the underground Waterway intel on Ashika Island for DMZ

There are several entrances to the Waterway underneath Ashika Island. Of these entrances, the one you can reach by going through the Port Ashika tunnel is likely your best bet. Not only is it the quickest way to reach what you need to find, but it’s also typically not as heavily protected as the other entrances. These locations are still challenging, and we recommend only entering this area if you have a small squad or are heavily armed and careful.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you head through this location, the center will be underneath Tsuki Castle, the most guarded location on Ashika Island. You don’t have to stay at this location too long and need to stick to the right side of the underground tunnels where you entered. You will go beyond the Waterway dead drop and look for a large, gray container to the left of it. The underground Waterway Intel spot will be inside the container and should be on the ground, in the corner.

Once you have the intel, the next step is to make it out of the map with the item. This is a critical part of making it to the next step and completing the mission for Muddy Waters.