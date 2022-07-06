How to find the Flatwoods Monster in Fallout 76

The Flatwoods Monster is a terrifying sight to behold if you have ever come across it. This creature may resemble a humanoid when spotted from a distance but it is far from anything human. This creature is best described as an alien in retro sci-fi gear with purple hover-jets that allow it to float around the world with ease. While Fallout 76 may be filled with strange sights, the Flatwoods Monster really takes the cake. Unfortunately, if you are trying to hunt one of these beasts down, you might be looking for a while.

How to find the Flatwoods Monster

The Flatwoods Monster isn’t just one being. Multiple Flatwoods Monsters can actually appear on the map at one time just like the Mothmen. Running into the Flatwoods Monster is completely random, but there are a few places where one of these aliens has a greater chance of showing itself. Contrary to what you might believe, the Flatwoods Monster is noticeably absent from Flatwoods and usually appears in other locations. Check the following areas for a chance to find one of these monsters:

Northwest of Sunnytop Ski Lanes

In the woods near the Top of the World

Southeast of Spruce Knob

Related: How to get a Perfect Mothman Egg in Fallout 76

The Flatwoods Monster likes to spawn in more wooded areas where it is harder to spot. Make sure to check the areas above at night for the best chance to find the monster. There are two variants of this monster. The non-hostile variant will most likely run away when approached and not give you a chance to get near it. The hostile variant of the Flatwoods Monster will engage you in combat if you get too close to it or shoot at it. This creature will teleport around the area to attack you from different angles. If there are nearby creatures, the Flatwoods Monster can take control of them and use the creatures to defend itself. The monster will also regenerate health when near death.