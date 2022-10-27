Forza Horizon 5 10th Year Anniversary Winter playlist – How to solve #HORIZONVERSARY Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

The push towards the Wuling Sunshine and 650S Spider continues, as it is the third week of the 10th Anniversary playlist in Forza Horizon 5. This week, Forza Horizon 3 and the third Festival is the focus. Forza Horizon 3 brought the festival down to Australia, opening racers up to a brand new world. So, what’s on tap to celebrate FH3? Let’s take a look at the challenges for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Anniversary Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

Earn six Stars at Danger Signs in Centenario

Win a Street Race in Centenario

Beep your horn in Centenario

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit the Horizon 3 Festival Site at Dunas Blancas

Earn six Stars at Danger Signs

Earn an Ultimate Speed Skill in any Hot Wheels car

Win any Midnight Battle

Earn a 100,000 Skill Score at La Gran Caldera

Earn three Stars at Drift Zones

Earn a Kangaroo skill in any Holden

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate in Horizon Arcade (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Stock Showdown: HSV Gen-F GTS” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Nissan R390)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Nissan R390) Complete three Danger Zone challenges (rewards are three Super Wheelspins and 6 pts. (2 pts. each))

(rewards are three Super Wheelspins and 6 pts. (2 pts. each)) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Bone Shaker, HSV Gen-F GTS, Song reward (Dusky-Ingrid is a Hybrid) and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

(rewards are Bone Shaker, HSV Gen-F GTS, Song reward (Dusky-Ingrid is a Hybrid) and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total)) Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Horizon Open – Complete a Street Scene Racing Horizon Open Custom event (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts.)

– Complete a Street Scene Racing Horizon Open Custom event (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 at the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the Dunas Blancas (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 at the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the Dunas Blancas (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts) Collectibles – Smash 10 Horizon Australia Bonus Boards in the Dunas Blancas (rewards are Lambo Centenario and 3 pts.)

Monthly Challenges

Complete Horizon Origins story (rewards are 2013 Viper AE and 12 pts.)

(rewards are 2013 Viper AE and 12 pts.) Monthly Rivals (Lookout Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Danger Sign – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1993 Renault Clio and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Eagle Speedster. 40 points will yield the HW Ford Mustang.

These challenges will end on November 3.