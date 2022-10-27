Forza Horizon 5 10th Year Anniversary Winter playlist – How to solve #HORIZONVERSARY Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
Week 3 of the Anniversary playlist.
The push towards the Wuling Sunshine and 650S Spider continues, as it is the third week of the 10th Anniversary playlist in Forza Horizon 5. This week, Forza Horizon 3 and the third Festival is the focus. Forza Horizon 3 brought the festival down to Australia, opening racers up to a brand new world. So, what’s on tap to celebrate FH3? Let’s take a look at the challenges for this week.
All Forza Horizon 5 Anniversary Winter playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- Earn six Stars at Danger Signs in Centenario
- Win a Street Race in Centenario
- Beep your horn in Centenario
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Visit the Horizon 3 Festival Site at Dunas Blancas
- Earn six Stars at Danger Signs
- Earn an Ultimate Speed Skill in any Hot Wheels car
- Win any Midnight Battle
- Earn a 100,000 Skill Score at La Gran Caldera
- Earn three Stars at Drift Zones
- Earn a Kangaroo skill in any Holden
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Participate in Horizon Arcade (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete “Stock Showdown: HSV Gen-F GTS” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Nissan R390)
- Complete three Danger Zone challenges (rewards are three Super Wheelspins and 6 pts. (2 pts. each))
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Bone Shaker, HSV Gen-F GTS, Song reward (Dusky-Ingrid is a Hybrid) and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
- Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)
Weekly Challenges
- Horizon Open – Complete a Street Scene Racing Horizon Open Custom event (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts.)
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 at the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the Dunas Blancas (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts)
- Collectibles – Smash 10 Horizon Australia Bonus Boards in the Dunas Blancas (rewards are Lambo Centenario and 3 pts.)
Monthly Challenges
- Complete Horizon Origins story (rewards are 2013 Viper AE and 12 pts.)
- Monthly Rivals (Lookout Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
- Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Danger Sign – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1993 Renault Clio and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Eagle Speedster. 40 points will yield the HW Ford Mustang.
These challenges will end on November 3.