For those working on completing the Break Check DMZ mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the second half of the tasks requires you to bring the hard drive from the Al Mazrah map to Ashika Island. This requires you to find the crashed car, extract it with the hard drive, and bring it to Ashika Island. Finding the Waterways dead drop can be a challenge, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Waterways dead drop on Ashika Island for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Waterways dead drop location on Ashika Island in DMZ

Before working on this mission, ensure you have the Ashika Security Hard Drive in your inventory before jumping into the DMZ map. If you do not, the mission cannot be completed, and it also means if you die before reaching the dead drop location, you’ll need to acquire the hard drive to try again.

To make your life easier, the dead drop location is somewhere in the Waterways of Ashika Island, which will take you to the southeast side of the map, in Pork Ashika. Proceed to the center of the area, and make your way down the Waterways into a large circular infrastructure inside the port. Keep to the right side of the site, and you can find the dead drop further down this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This area is heavily guarded, so you should expect to encounter multiple enemies when attempting to make your way through these tunnels and if you’re trying to reach the dead drop location. Although you might be able to obtain the hard drive by yourself, reaching this area on Ashika Island is challenging for a solo player.