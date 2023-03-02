How to find wolves in Fallout 76 -All wolf locations

Fallout 76 is filled with creatures both big and small for you to discover. While some of these creatures are harmless, others can pose a threat to you if you get surrounded. Wolves tend to hunt in packs and can easily damage you if you aren’t careful. Of course, tracking these beasts down is good for when you need some wolf meat or need to complete a daily challenge. This guide will show you where you can find wolves in Fallout 76.

Wolf locations in Fallout 76

Wolves don’t have many spawn locations in Appalachia but when you do find them, you will typically be fending off three or four of them at once. Much like Cryptids, you will periodically be tasked with hunting down wolves and taking them out to earn points for the scoreboard. Doing this well help you progress further in the season and get rewards. You could also just be doing it for the wolf meat and the bonuses it provides.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wolves have spawn points all over the map. Thanks to this, you can find them almost anywhere you happen to be as long as you go to the correct location. If you are searching for wolves, check the following areas:

A pack of three or four will appear at Autumn Acre Cabin

A pack will reliably spawn at Widow’s Perch

Multiple wolves can be found in the cemetery near Huntersville

Three wolves reliably spawn near the Investigator’s Cabin

Locations on the map aren’t the only places that wolves like to spawn. They also appear during certain events that take place around the map.

One of the best ways to hunt wolves is to complete the Leader of the Pack event. This event appears near Tyler County Fairgrounds and gives you the opportunity to hunt down three wolf packs and defeat an alpha. This is also a great way to get a few legendary items. You will also get the opporunity to fight a large number of wolves at the end of the Free Range event.