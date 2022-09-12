Not every employee you have in BitLife is going to work out for your business. Some of them are not the correct fit for their position or might even be trying to steal from you. Whatever an employee might be doing, you may eventually need to fire them. You can approach this a few ways, but firing an employee immediately might not be suitable for you. Here’s what you need to know about how to fire employees when running a business in BitLife.

How to fire an employee

You want to review your employee before you decide if you should fire them or not. A good way to evaluate their worth to your company is to go to your Startup Business page underneath the Occupation menu and scroll down to the employee section. This contains all employees across your company, and clicking any profile will give you a full breakdown of them, showing their morale and Competence. An employee’s Competence is essential because it shows how good they are at their job and if they’re going to do well in their role.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you find an employee at your company with low Competence, you might want to try hiring a new one before you fire them. You can do this at the bottom of the employee page, which comes with several other hurdles you must jump through. After you have a replacement set up, we recommend clicking the trouble employee’s page and giving them a warning before you formally fire them. Technically, you can fire an employee at any time, but if you do not give them proper notice before you do this, they have a chance to sue you, and you will need to settle why you fired them in court.

To avoid court issues, give the employee a proper warning, and then you must wait a year. By waiting a year, you’ve given your employee ample time to attempt to shape up; if they haven’t, firing them is the next course of action. After that, they will leave your company, and you will want to fill the void with another employee or utilize the one you’ve already hired.

You can do this to any employee in your company, regardless of how big your Startup Business becomes.