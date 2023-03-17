How to fix error code 34203 in Diablo IV

The Diablo IV early access beta has players clamoring over each other to test out the upcoming title. Whether you preordered the game months ago, or just ate a lovely chicken sandwich from KFC, you are going to want to get into the game as fast as possible. Being a Blizzard beta, there are obviously going to be hiccups in the servers during testing. The developers even warned us of this going into the weekend. Error 34203 is a common problem for people logging into the beta. Let’s go over what error 34203 is in Diablo IV and how to fix it.

What is code 34203 in Diablo 4?

Error 34203 has been plaguing fans trying to access the Diablo IV beta, and naturally, you are here wondering if you get around it and join in on the slaughter of Lilith’s minions. Error 34203 is an authentication error that states that there was a problem logging in. This is extremely vague, but it essentially means that the servers are bogged down and having trouble authenticating your account.

Can you fix error code 34203 in Diablo IV?

Authentication errors are almost always on the server side, which means that there is likely no solution to the problem other than waiting it out. The beta is extremely popular, and a lot of people are accessing it at once. Later in the evening or in the early morning is the best time to log on to not encounter errors.

Some players believe that restarting the game or their Battle.net launcher will get them through the error. Retrying over and over is essentially the only method for getting through authentication errors. Eventually, you will usually triumph.