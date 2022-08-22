How to get 99 OVR Ultimate Team Affinity Champion in Madden 23

Madden Ultimate Team in Madden 23 is all about building your dream team. Whether that means spending real-world money to open packs or grinding on the game to earn players, one place you’ll want to check out is the Sets tab. Here, you’ll be able to exchange your unwanted players for better options. This includes an Ultimate Team Affinity Champion which is rated 99 OVR. We don’t know who this player will be just yet as you can’t currently complete the set, but it might be worth keeping up with as the event progresses. Here is all you need to know about this Affinity Champion.

Ultimate Team Affinity Champion set requirements

As mentioned above, you can’t quite complete the set just yet. As of this writing, eight of the 11 Tokens are available in the game. We would guess that the rest of them will come over the next few weeks, though it could be even longer given that this player will be 99 OVR when he releases. Either way, here are the sets you’ll need to complete to earn the Tokens you will then turn into the Affinity Champion set:

89 OVR NFC North Champion Aaron Jones

89 OVR NFC South Champion Carlton Davis III

89 OVR NFC East Champion Leighton Vander Esch

89 OVR NFC West Champion Tyler Higbee

89 OVR AFC North Champion Joe Burrow

89 OVR AFC South Champion Harold Landry III

89 OVR AFC East Champion Micah Hyde

89 OVR AFC West Champion Trey Smith

To complete these eight sets you’ll need to first complete (or purchase) each NFL team’s Unsung Hero. These cards are currently going for around 200,000 Coins and you’ll need 32 of them to finish all of the Champions. As you can probably tell, this will get expensive fast, though you can use some of the repeatable sets to slowly churn your unwanted cards into the Unsung Heroes. It’s just going to take a long time.

There’s no telling exactly when the other three Affinity Tokens will be in Madden 23, so these prices could come down drastically. For now, though, it’s tough to recommend you spend your Coins here, especially since we don’t even know which players will be available when the set is fully completable. We will update this guide once more information is available.