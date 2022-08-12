Tower of Fantasy, compared to other free-to-play gacha games out there, is relatively generous. The game gives you plenty of in-game currency such as Nuclei, which is used to pull from the game’s banners. One reward that has a lot of players really excited is that you can get a free SSR of your choosing. But the question is, how can you get that free SSR in Tower of Fantasy?

How to get a free SSR in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get a free SSR in Tower of Fantasy, you need to get 700 points which you get by completing the missions from the Newcomer Event. To see what missions you have to do, you have to visit the Newcomer Event screen. To get there, tap on the Gift icon in the upper right-hand corner of your screen. If you’re on PC, you’ll need to hold down on the ALT button on your keyboard and then click the Gift icon with your mouse. This will take you to the Rewards screen. From there, click on the Newcomer Event tab located at the bottom of the screen.

On the Newcomer Event tab, you will see a list of missions that you have to complete in order to unlock the free SSR. Each mission will reward you with a different number of points, ranging from as little as five to as much as 25 points. There are some easy ones like logging into the game two days in a row and perfectly deciphering a password chest. Others though, such as the ones that reward you 25 points, require a bit more time and effort.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you hit a milestone, the Points Reward in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen will have a red dot on it. Click on it. A pop-up will appear showing you all the different rewards you can collect. To collect a reward, simply hit the button that says “Claim.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s important to know that you only have 21 days from after you make your character to complete all the Newcomer Event missions before it goes away. Another important piece of information to remember is that you are guaranteed to get a SSR after your 80th Special Order. This would be your eighth pull if you’ve only done 10x Special Orders. So, we recommend waiting on using your Free SSR selector until after that pull, so you don’t get any duplicates.