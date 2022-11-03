How to get a Managarm Horn in Final Fantasy XIV

Unlike other mounts in Final Fantasy XIV that are simple purchases with Gil or getting a lucky dungeon drop, obtaining the Managarm Horn isn’t quite simple. To get this highly sought-after mount, you’ll need a special currency called Gold Chocobo Feathers in order to purchase this mount. Luckily, we have put together this guide for you with all the details on where and how to get the Managarm Horn, so you can get to soaring the skies and lands with your new mount.

Where to get the Managarm Mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Managarm Horn is available for purchase from three vendors called Calamity Salavger’s, which can be found in the three starting cities at the locations shown in the image below and the following coordinates: Limsa Lominsa (11.4, 14.4), Old Gridania (9.9, 8.4), and Ul’dah (12.6, 13.1).

Managarm Mount cost in Final Fantasy XIV

The Managarm Horn will cost you 8 Chocobo Feathers. There are only two ways to get this currency. The first is through the Recruit a Friend system, which aims to encourage more people to play FFXIV by having existing players recruit new players and earn rewards for both players as a result. Using this system will net you 5 Gold Chocobo Feathers for each friend you recruit, up to six friends, giving you 30 in total. Additionally, you’ll get an extra five when your friend subscribes for 150, 210, or 270 days to the game.

The other way to acquire Gold Chocobo Feathers is through the Home World Transfer Service, which lets players move a character from one world to another. If you use this service to transfer to a New World or to move from a Congested World to a Preferred World, you’ll receive 10 Gold Chocobo Feathers.

If you are an existing player and able to do so, we recommend transferring your character to a New or Preferred world. Additionally, it is free to transfer if you are moving to a new world, so you don’t even need to pay to move your character and you’ll get more than enough to purchase the Managarm Horn as soon as you are transferred.

There are also some extra bonuses for using these methods alongside gaining feathers. With the Recruit a Friend system, you will earn additional rewards based on how long the friend with the longest subscription period has been subscribed. These include a Fist Bump emote, the Friendship Circlet and Aetheryte Pendulum as well as the Draught Chocobo Mount, and additional Gold Chocobo Feathers. With the Home World Transfer Service, you’ll get double EXP until level 80 whilst the world is considered New or Preferred, and if you are having to give up property, you’ll get yourself a pretty hefty amount of Gil if you take the right steps. Good thing Square Enix just released several New Worlds for players to join.