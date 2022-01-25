How to get Affluence Talismans in Genshin Impact

The Lantern Rite Festival 2022 is called Fleeting Colors in Flight and will introduce new activities, rewards, and resources that players will need to gather up if they want to fully take advantage of it.

Affluence Talismans are available during the Wonderous Shadows event. During this event, players will need to solve puzzles that involve rotating items to cast specific shadows on a wall. These challenges will reward Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mora, and the Conquest Talismans.

By figuring out how to rotate the different lantern parts to cast the right shadows, players will be able to create a complete image on the wall and solve a riddle. This event will be available at Yuan Rong in Liyue Harbor.

Affluence Talismans can be exchanged for rewards in the event shop. Players who collect 1000 Conquest Talismans and 1000 Affluence Talismans will be able to get a free 4-Star character to add to their collection.

Players will also need to get lots of Affluence Talismans to get Ningguang’s Orchid Evening Gown outfit. The good news is that it shouldn’t be that hard to gather up all the Talismans that will be needed to get the gown, as long as you are willing to spend a little bit of time each day enjoying the Festival events.