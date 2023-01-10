Beryllium Ore is one of the many resources you can find while exploring Final Fantasy XIV. Although you can purchase this item from the market board if you don’t want to harvest it, there are a handful of select locations you can visit to gather it from the ground. You will need to be a miner if you want to get it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Beryllium Ore in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Beryllium Ore in Final Fantasy XIV

You can find Beryllium Ore by going to Norvrandt in Il Mheg. You need to be at least mining level 80 to find this resource, and you will also need to reach at least 1840 perception on your character. So long as you meet these requirements, the next step is to seek out the Tome of Geological Folklore, which you can pick up in Norvrandt. You can pick it up in one of two places, in the Crystarium from Mown’s Merchant at coordinates (X:10.2, Y:11.9) for 400 White Gatherers’ Scrip or 40 Regional Folklore Trader’s Token B from the Splendors Vendor in Eulmore at The Grand Dame’s Parlor at coordinates (X:11.8, Y:11.0).

Using the Tome of Geological Folklore on your character allows you to see this item while playing. This resource regularly appears at Saint Fathric’s Temple, which you can visit by going to the coordinates (X:30.6, Y:20.5) in Il Mheg. However, you will need to unlock all the Aether Currents in the Il Mheg region to reach the location, giving you access to these hard-to-reach locations. Without it, these will remain unobtainable to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The resource drops have a chance to drop at 4 AM and 4 PM in Eorzea Time. You can regularly camp out at this spot to wait for it or return whenever you can.