How to get Blue Axolotls in Minecraft

Axolotls. Axolotls everywhere. Minecraft’s Axolotls come in five different colors, but if you are just a casual player, you would probably only think it was four. That is because the fifth variant is extremely rare. The Blue Axolotl is difficult to come by, but if you do get one, it only gets easier from there. Here is every way to get Blue Axolotls in Minecraft, with and without commands.

Related: All Axolotl color variants in Minecraft

Natural Generation

There is a chance you may get extremely lucky and happen upon a blue Axolotl in the wild. If this happens, you should pick it up with a bucket and take it to a safe, secluded watery location to ensure it will not swim away or die. Every Axolotl spawned has a 0.083% chance of being a Blue Axolotl.

Related: Where to find Axolotls in Minecraft

Breeding

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Axolotls normally have a 50-50 chance of taking on the color of one of their parents, there is also a chance that you could end up with a baby Blue Axolotl. The chance is the same of the normal spawn rate, a lowly 0.083%, but breeding gives you a lot more chances to try for a Blue Axolotl than exploring does.

Related: How to breed Axolotls in Minecraft

Once you have a Blue Axolotl, though, breeding becomes super easy. Breed your Blue Axolotl with another Axolotl of any kind and there is a 50% chance the child will be blue, due to one of the parents being blue. Once you have two Blue Axolotls, you can breed more Blue Axolotls with a 100% breeding rate.

Commands

If you would rather not go through the pain of getting a Blue Axolotl the natural way, you can easily get a Blue Axolotl via commands. Reminder that this is considered a cheat, but sometimes that’s the route one may want to go. It great for creative mode, building servers, or making an adventure map. The command to summon a Blue Axolotl at your position is as follows:

/summon minecraft:axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}

Be sure to capitalize the V in Variant, and do not put a space after or before the colon, or else it will not work. You can copy and paste it directly from this page if you are worried you might be spelling something wrong.