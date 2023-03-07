The Aeturna mount has the chance to appear while playing Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll need to work through a particular piece of content, the Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon, which gives you a chance to progress through it multiple times with your chosen character. The only requirement is to have reached at least level 81 with any of the combat professions on that character before you gain access to the dungeon and to have reached floor 50 with the Palace of the Dead. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Aeturna mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Aeturna mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The way you go about acquiring the Aeturna mount is by speaking with a particular NPC, Valeroine in Mor Dhona at coordinates (X:34.9, Y:19.1). The only way you can communicate with Valeroine that you’d like to receive this mount is to have cleared the Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon at least four times. After you’ve completed the dungeon four times, you’ll acquire four unique pieces of clothing from that dungeon, and you can speak with Valeroine to show your completion. They will have the mount for your character, and you can begin riding around with it.

The Eureka Orthos dungeon only requires you to have a character who has reached a combat level of 81 and to have completed the Delve into Myth series of quests. To dive into the dungeon, you can then speak with Khatun in Mor Dhona at coordinates (X:34.8, Y:19.3). This is an activity you can choose to queue up by yourself or with a party of four players. Clearing the dungeon requires you to reach floor 100 four times, so you may want to go with an experienced party to reach this point, and it will take several attempts to get here.