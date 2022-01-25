How to get Conquest Talismans in Genshin Impact

The Lantern Rite Festival 2022 is called Fleeting Colors in Flight and will introduce new activities, rewards, and resources that players will need to gather up if they want to fully take advantage of it.

Conquest Talismans are available during the Oceanic Defender event. During this event, players will need to take on a mysterious sea monster and defeat it to complete assorted challenges. These challenges will reward Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mora, and the Conquest Talismans.

The fight itself will play out like the large fight against Beisht during The Crane Returns on the Wind, the recent missions that covered the reconstruction of the Jade Chamber in Liyue.

Conquest Talismans can be exchanged for rewards in the event shop. Players who collect 1000 Conquest Talismans and 1000 Affluence Talismans will be able to get a free 4-Star character to add to their collection.

Players will also need to get lots of Conquest Talismans to get Ningguang’s Orchid Evening Gown outfit. The good news is that it shouldn’t be that hard to gather up all the Talismans that will be needed to get the gown, as long as you are willing to spend a little bit of time each day enjoying the Festival events.