As you explore the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76, you will need to gather materials to use for crafting. The items that you make will help you survive the harsh environment, establish a base camp, and take down any foes that come across your path. Depending on the type of armor and weapons you use, you will find yourself needing a rather large supply of Fiberglass. This is one of the more important items in the game so you must keep track of where to find it. This guide will show you how to get Fiberglass in Fallout 76.

Where to find Fiberglass in Fallout 76

Fiberglass is one of the many crafting components in Fallout 76 and is necessary to obtain if you use energy weapons or wear light armor. Just like Ballistic Fiber, however, Fiberglass isn’t the easiest material to get your hands on. There aren’t a ton of items that contain the material and plenty of the items that contain the material don’t show up very often while you are searching the wasteland. If you are looking for Fiberglass, keep an eye out for the following items:

Abraxo Cleaner Industrial Grade

Aluminum Canister

Blood Sac

Cigar Box

Composite Ski

Industrial Cleaner

Jangles the Moon Monkey

Rat Poison

Telephone

As you can tell, the list of items that contain Fiberglass is fairly short compared to most other crafting components in the game. Luckily, you can find a pretty large number of telephones around Whitespring Resort that contain the material. You can also find plenty of composite skis around the Pleasant Valley Ski Resort. On top of that, you can gather Fiberglass from enemies found around the map.

The enemy that most commonly drops Fiberglass Spools is Wendigos. These terrifying Ghouls are very tough to beat unless you are appropriately leveled. The most common areas to find these creatures are around the Wendigo Cave and Fort Defiance. If you want to find a large number of Wendigos, you can participate in the Colossal Problem event that takes place in Monongah Mine. During this event, you will find a ton of Wendigos and plenty of Fiberglass Spools.