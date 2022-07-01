Finding Gracium in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will take a bit of time. You will need to explore specific regions of the game to locate this resource, bringing it back to Elgado Outpost to improve your weapons and armor. You will want to do this regularly as you progress through Sunbreak and fight against the Master Rank creatures. This guide covers how to get Gracium in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Gracium

You can find Gracium in the Frost Islands. It will appear in High Rank and Master Rank missions, which means you can locate it while working on Master Rank quests and expeditions. From what we’ve seen, we recommend going out on Master Rank missions over High Rank ones as Gracium has a better chance to appear. Thankfully, the routes and mining outcrops have the same locations across both rankings.

Frost Islands

These are all of the locations you can find Gracium in the Frost Islands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The blue locations contain common ore deposits, whereas the silver sites will have a good chance of uncommon ore drops when you harvest them. You can start good run at the beginning camp, making your way west. There will be several mining outcrop locations for you to grab as you rotate toward the center. You want to try sticking to the outside walls and elevated areas which contain these mining locations.

Alternatively, completing missions and fighting monsters at Master Rank in this location is a good way to earn Gracium. You can also send your buddies out on missions to harvest resources in the Frost Islands, although this process takes longer than choosing to do it yourself.