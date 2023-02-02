How to get König in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

König is one of the cooler-looking vanilla operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and unlocking the ability to use him is both easier and harder than it should be. How much effort it takes to earn König depends on your playstyle, your patience, your enjoyment of DMZ, and your access to the base multiplayer modes. We’ll discuss all that today.

Ways to unlock König in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

If you’re a free-to-play player in Warzone 2.0, there are a few main ways of getting König.

Get a finisher on an opponent. Finding an unaware enemy in Al Mazrah is no mean feat, especially if you play with a team. However, going in solo keeps your profile low, and you can focus on finding enemies and trailing them. You’ll need to play stealthy and hope another player doesn’t see you, but if you choose one of the best drop spots and beeline it toward where players usually are, you’ll have a better chance of catching someone unawares. Grab the finisher, and König is yours. Finish a friend. If you and a friend are in comms together, queue up for a match at the same time, and you have a chance of ending up in the same match. If you succeed, drop at a low-traffic area, meet up, and whoever needs König can grab the finisher, then die themselves to complete the match. A little cheesy, sure, but effective. Complete the Tier 2 Legion Frame Drop Mission in DMZ. Completing this quest earns you the Anonymous König skin. Once you have access to Tier 2 Legion missions, you’ll earn the ability to unlock the Frame Drop mission by completing five easier ones first. Once you can start Frame Drop, you’ll need to do all three of its steps in a single deployment with the same vehicle, though you don’t have to extract, so as long as you do everything, you’re good. Purchase an LTV with a turret from a Shop. You’ll need $18,000 for this step, so farm up some cash then book it to a buy station.

Use the LTV turret to kill ten enemies in Ahkdar Village. You’ll find Ahkdar Village near the center of Al Mazrah, southeast of the Zaya Observator, and southwest of Al Sharim Pass. The turret is particularly loud, so enemy players will be able to hear it from a ways off, but you can defeat AI for this step, so take down as many NPCs as you like.

Destroy the LTV in Mawizeh Marsh. The Marshlands are northeast of Ahkdar Village, so fuel up at a gas station on your way. Once you reach the marshlands, blow up the LTV either with gunfire or explosives to complete the mission.

If you purchased Modern Warfare II and have access to the base multiplayer modes, you can also earn the skin by getting a finisher, but it should be significantly easier as you don’t have to run nearly as far and matches don’t last nearly as long. Run flank routes whenever possible and don’t immediately shoot anyone whose back is turned.