How to Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Interception.
One of the missions in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to get Marigold’s message from a dead drop. Marigold has been up to no good and is passing off information to the enemy.
As you might suspect, as Marigold is based in Lazy Lake, the Dead Drop can be found near the town. Just to the west of the town, in the mountainous region near the small pond, to the back of the Satellite Base, is where you can find the dead drop/
Below, you can see exactly what the dead drop looks like in the game. Simply interact with it to grab Marigold’s Dead Drop.
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 13 challenges below:
Week 13 Legendary Quests
- Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP
- Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 13 Epic Quests
- Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP
- Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP