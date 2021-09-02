How to Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the missions in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to get Marigold’s message from a dead drop. Marigold has been up to no good and is passing off information to the enemy.

As you might suspect, as Marigold is based in Lazy Lake, the Dead Drop can be found near the town. Just to the west of the town, in the mountainous region near the small pond, to the back of the Satellite Base, is where you can find the dead drop/

Below, you can see exactly what the dead drop looks like in the game. Simply interact with it to grab Marigold’s Dead Drop.

