How to get max points at Aida Cafe in Tower of Fantasy
Cook Michelin Star meals and earn some substantial rewards.
The Aida Cafe event in Tower of Fantasy has players preparing and serving five-course meals to the game’s characters in order to generate revenue for the cafe. These characters will pay out more for meals served to their liking, where serving one of their favorite dishes in each course will score more points, produce more revenue, and earn you even more rewards. Earning the maximum amount of points for each dish is a matter of understanding what foods each character likes.
How to score max points in Aida Cafe
Each meal served at Aida Cafe consists of five items — the main course, a side dish, a soup, a dessert, and a drink. Every food item served in each category will score between five and 10 points. Combined, these points allow for a minimum meal score of 25 and a maximum of 50. Higher scores will generate more revenue per meal, so between the three meals that you can serve per day, you’re encouraged to score the highest points possible.
The score of each item served — and by extension, the meal itself — will vary greatly depending on the character being served. Each Simulacrum has a preferred dish that will score full points in each category, leading to a near perfect meal.
Bai Ling
- Main Course: Truffle Fried Rice
- Side Dish: Fiddlehead Pie
- Soup: Sesame Dumplings
- Dessert: Gingerbread
- Drink: Nut Tea
Claudia
- Main Course: Roasted Suckling Pig
- Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables
- Soup: Sea Crab Soup
- Dessert: Apple Cake
- Drink: Honeyed Fruit Juice
Cobalt-B
- Main Course: Spicy Burger
- Side Dish: Fries
- Soup: Eel and Mushroom Soup
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
- Drink: Thundercloud Blueberry Soda
Cocoritter
- Main Course: Golden Egg and Tomato
- Side Dish: Simple Power Salad
- Soup: Fiddlehead Soup
- Dessert: Chocolate Bread
- Drink: Apple Juice
Crow
- Main Course: Spicy Eel
- Side Dish: Pan-Fried Salmon
- Soup: Seafood Soup
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
- Drink: Nut Tea
Echo
- Main Course: Sizzling Meat
- Side Dish: Crispy Grilled Fish
- Soup: Breakfast Cereal
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
- Drink: Apple Juice
Ene
- Main Course: Roast Turkey with Apples
- Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables
- Soup: Sesame Dumplings
- Dessert: Apple Cake
- Drink: Cocoa Milk
Hilda
- Main Course: Fried Chicken
- Side Dish: Pan-Fried Salmon
- Soup: Sesame Dumplings
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
- Drink: Honeyed Fruit Juice
Huma
- Main Course: Caterpillar Fungus Noodles
- Side Dish: Lettuce Salad
- Soup: Snow Lotus Soup
- Dessert: Purple Yam Pie
- Drink: Snow Azalea Tea
King
- Main Course: Roasted Suckling Pig
- Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables
- Soup: Turkey Beet Soup
- Dessert: Apple Cake
- Drink: Fruit Binge
Meryl
- Main Course: Steamed Crab
- Side Dish: Boiled Scallops
- Soup: Sesame Dumplings
- Dessert: Fruit Cake
- Drink: Nut Tea
Pepper
- Main Course: Roast Turkey with Apples
- Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables
- Soup: Breakfast Cereal
- Dessert: Fruit Cake
- Drink: Nut Tea
Samir
- Main Course: Roasted Suckling Pig
- Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables
- Soup: Sea Crab Soup
- Dessert: Gingerbread
- Drink: Fruit Binge
Shiro
- Main Course: Steamed Crab
- Side Dish: Pan-Fried Salmon
- Soup: Steamed Egg with Urchin
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
- Drink: Nut Tea
Tsubasa
- Main Course: Roasted Suckling Pig
- Side Dish: Barnacle Stew
- Soup: Turkey Beet Soup
- Dessert: Chocolate Bread
- Drink: Fruit Binge
Zero
- Main: Fried Chicken
- Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables
- Soup: Turkey Beet Soup
- Dessert: Apple Cake
- Drink: Iced Strawberry Soda