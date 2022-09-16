How to get max points at Aida Cafe in Tower of Fantasy

The Aida Cafe event in Tower of Fantasy has players preparing and serving five-course meals to the game’s characters in order to generate revenue for the cafe. These characters will pay out more for meals served to their liking, where serving one of their favorite dishes in each course will score more points, produce more revenue, and earn you even more rewards. Earning the maximum amount of points for each dish is a matter of understanding what foods each character likes.

How to score max points in Aida Cafe

Each meal served at Aida Cafe consists of five items — the main course, a side dish, a soup, a dessert, and a drink. Every food item served in each category will score between five and 10 points. Combined, these points allow for a minimum meal score of 25 and a maximum of 50. Higher scores will generate more revenue per meal, so between the three meals that you can serve per day, you’re encouraged to score the highest points possible.

The score of each item served — and by extension, the meal itself — will vary greatly depending on the character being served. Each Simulacrum has a preferred dish that will score full points in each category, leading to a near perfect meal.

Bai Ling

Main Course: Truffle Fried Rice

Side Dish: Fiddlehead Pie

Soup: Sesame Dumplings

Dessert: Gingerbread

Drink: Nut Tea

Claudia

Main Course: Roasted Suckling Pig

Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables

Soup: Sea Crab Soup

Dessert: Apple Cake

Drink: Honeyed Fruit Juice

Cobalt-B

Main Course: Spicy Burger

Side Dish: Fries

Soup: Eel and Mushroom Soup

Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

Drink: Thundercloud Blueberry Soda

Cocoritter

Main Course: Golden Egg and Tomato

Side Dish: Simple Power Salad

Soup: Fiddlehead Soup

Dessert: Chocolate Bread

Drink: Apple Juice

Crow

Main Course: Spicy Eel

Side Dish: Pan-Fried Salmon

Soup: Seafood Soup

Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

Drink: Nut Tea

Echo

Main Course: Sizzling Meat

Side Dish: Crispy Grilled Fish

Soup: Breakfast Cereal

Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

Drink: Apple Juice

Ene

Main Course: Roast Turkey with Apples

Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables

Soup: Sesame Dumplings

Dessert: Apple Cake

Drink: Cocoa Milk

Hilda

Main Course: Fried Chicken

Side Dish: Pan-Fried Salmon

Soup: Sesame Dumplings

Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

Drink: Honeyed Fruit Juice

Huma

Main Course: Caterpillar Fungus Noodles

Side Dish: Lettuce Salad

Soup: Snow Lotus Soup

Dessert: Purple Yam Pie

Drink: Snow Azalea Tea

King

Main Course: Roasted Suckling Pig

Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables

Soup: Turkey Beet Soup

Dessert: Apple Cake

Drink: Fruit Binge

Meryl

Main Course: Steamed Crab

Side Dish: Boiled Scallops

Soup: Sesame Dumplings

Dessert: Fruit Cake

Drink: Nut Tea

Pepper

Main Course: Roast Turkey with Apples

Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables

Soup: Breakfast Cereal

Dessert: Fruit Cake

Drink: Nut Tea

Samir

Main Course: Roasted Suckling Pig

Side Dish: Roasted Chicken Legs with Vegetables

Soup: Sea Crab Soup

Dessert: Gingerbread

Drink: Fruit Binge

Shiro

Main Course: Steamed Crab

Side Dish: Pan-Fried Salmon

Soup: Steamed Egg with Urchin

Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

Drink: Nut Tea

Tsubasa

Main Course: Roasted Suckling Pig

Side Dish: Barnacle Stew

Soup: Turkey Beet Soup

Dessert: Chocolate Bread

Drink: Fruit Binge

Zero