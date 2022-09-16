How to make Apple Juice in Tower of Fantasy

Hotta Studio has introduced a new limited-time event to Tower of Fantasy, featuring Aida Cafe, where players can earn various rewards by completing specific tasks. As one would expect, players have to make and serve different dishes to customers to run the cafe smoothly. Although making the recipes is pretty straightforward, serving the wrong order can quickly mess up the cafe’s reputation and put you in a tricky situation. Apart from cooking different meals, you also need to serve beverages occasionally, such as Apple Juice.

Apple Juice recipe in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make Apple Juice in Aida Cafe, you need 1x Apple, 1x Sugar Cube, and 1x Carbonated Water. According to its description, the beverage is sweet and sour, liked by both young and old. Furthermore, it’s not just a refreshing drink but also replenishes 20 satiety when consumed. For anyone unaware, satiety is an attribute in Tower of Fantasy that directly affects health regeneration. If your satiety is topped up, you’ll regenerate more health in a shorter period.

Ingredients required to make Apple Juice are not hard to find. To get your hands on Apple, simply go to Astra and look for it near Omnium Tower. Keep in mind you don’t have to pluck Apples from trees; instead, you have to collect the ones that have fallen and are on the ground. Sugar Cubes can be obtained by defeating the Heirs of Aida near The Lumina, whereas Carbonated Water can be bought from Food vendors in Astra, Banges, and Mirroria.