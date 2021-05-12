How to get Pancham in Pokémon Go

Pancham is a Fighting-type Pokémon that you can acquire in Pokémon Go. It was introduced during the Season of Legends, alongside the Luminous Legends X event. Players worked together by capturing over 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon worldwide, and Pancham arrived on May 11. There are extremely few ways for you to capture this Pokémon, and the method changes based on when you’re attempting to add this adorable Pokémon to your collection. We’ve already shared how to evolve Pancham into Pangoro, Pangoro’s best moveset, if it’s a good Pokémon, and the chances of you encountering Pancham’s shiny version.

For the Luminous Legends X event from May 11 to 17, you can encounter Pancham as a one star raid Pokémon. With it being a one star raid, most trainers who at least trainer level 15 should defeat it. Pancham is a Fighting-type Pokémon, so we highly recommend that you use Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type Pokémon. It’s resistant against Bug, Dark, and Rock-type Pokémon. You want to avoid those when battling it in raids. After defeating Pancham in the raid, you’ll have an opportunity to capture it at the end.

Once the Luminous Legends X event wraps up on May 17, Pancham will no longer appear in one star raids. Instead, the only way to obtain this Pokémon will be in Strange Eggs. You can only receive Strange Eggs by defeating one of the three Team Rocket Go leaders, Sierra, Arlo, or Cliff. These trainers are pretty strong, but we’ve broken down the best ways to defeat them.

If you receive a Strange Egg from one of these leaders, it works like a traditional egg, and you’ll have to place it inside an incubator to try and hatch it. There are other Pokémon that could be inside the egg when you hatch it, so it’s not a guaranteed chance of you finding a Pancham inside it.