Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 will bring a ton of new content into the game, including the Icebreaker map, Snow Scuffle mode, Undead Siege – Nightmare Mode, Ho-Ho-Hot Drops event, and much more. In addition to these, a brand new weapon, PKM LMG, is also coming to COD Mobile with the next patch.

PKM LMG was first available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and Modern Warfare. It has a magazine size of 100 bullets and is quite effective in close-range fights. One of the drawbacks of this gun is its high reload speed which is 8 seconds. Here’s how you can get it in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11.

How to get PKM LMG in COD Mobile Season 11

Image via Activision

PKM LMG is a free reward in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass. In order to unlock it, all you have to do is reach Tier 21 by leveling up in the Battle Pass. This can be done by earning Battle Pass XP through various events or simply by playing matches.

In addition to this, you can also earn other free items, including Munitions Box, UL736 – Polar Light, the Sticker – Royal Rule, the Warm Plaid camo series, and many more through the COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass.