How to get Pride Player Cards in Valorant

Riot Games are celebrating Pride Month in Valorant by introducing new acquirable player cards. To get your hands on the exclusive cards, you just have to redeem specific codes, much like the Duality card code, which was given out recently.

All Valorant Pride player card codes

While the validity duration of these codes is not known, they are expected to stay valid for the entire pride month. There are seven codes in total, with each having its respective player card. All the cards have vibrant colors and perfectly fit the Pride Month theme. Here are all the codes:

Galactic

Twilight

Sherbet

CottonCandy

Primary

Sunset

Prismatic

Image via Riot Games

How to redeem Pride player card codes

To redeem these codes, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to https://redeem.playvalorant.com/

Log in with your Riot Games credentials

Enter one code at a time to unlock the card

Riot Games is also celebrating the first anniversary of Valorant with a bunch of new events. Night Market, Give Back Bundle, and WWFEST are returning to the game while a new exclusive YR1 EVENT PASS will also be introduced. A new agent will also make its debut in the upcoming season. The entire celebration events and features will last for a month, so make sure to play regularly during this period.