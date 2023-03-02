How to get Primordial Ashes in Diablo 3

Each new Diablo 3 season comes with hordes of new treasures and exciting ways to play the game. With Season 28, all players are out there hunting and grinding for Primordial Ashes. These crafting materials are some of the rarest materials that Diablo 3 players have ever had to search for. If you need some help with Primordial Asshes, let’s break down what they do and how you can get your hands on some.

What are Primordial Ashes used for?

The reason that you’ll want to clamor for Primordial Ashes in season 28 is that you need a whopping 340 Primordial Ashes in total to unlock and craft all three new Legendary Potion powers. These powers can make drinking your health potions buff your damage, reduce your cooldowns, reduce resource cost, or give you a random shrine or pylon effect. It makes your health potions a much more dynamic facet of your gameplay.

Where do you find Primordial Ashes?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nowhere, unfortunately. At least, not in its raw form. Primordial Ashes are so ultra-rare that they aren’t dropped by enemies. Instead, you can only get them by salvaging a Primordial Ancient Item in your Kanai’s Cube. When you salvage a Primal Ancient item you do get 55 Primordial Ashes, but since you need so many, you still have to grind out six different Primal Ancient items to get enough for the legendary potion powers. The worse news is that Primal Ancient items aren’t exactly easy to find.

Now, Primordial Ancient items are found in a very specific location: Solo Greater Rifts over level 70. When you beat a level 70+ Greater Rift, Primordial Ancient items now have a chance to drop from Horadric Caches, Kadala’s shop, or Kanai’s Cube. However, that doesn’t make getting Primordial Ancient items easier. Basic Ancient items are already rare, with only a 10% chance to show up in a Legendary drop. And of those Ancient items, there’s only a 2.5% chance they’ll end up being Primal Ancient items. That means each Legendary drop has roughly a .25% chance of getting a Primal Ancient item. You’ll inevitably be forced to spend a lot of time farming level 70+ Solo Greater Rifts to get six Primal Ancient items for those 340 Primordial Ashes.

Tips to farming Primordial Ashes

There is no fix-all trick to get you Primordial Ashes. Diablo 3 Season 28 doesn’t have some sort of bugged boss that accidentally drops 1000 of them if you hit the right rock a certain way. The best thing you can do to collect your Primal Ancient weapons is run level 70+ Solo Greater Rifts. Don’t push yourself though. Only run rifts you can comfortably beat in a short amount of time. For example, if you pick a level 90 Solo Greater Rift but it takes you over a half hour, you’re not exactly being efficient with your time. You’d be better off speeding through two or three level 70 Solo Greater Rifts in that same time period. Just keep grinding and hope the Diablo 3 RNG is merciful.