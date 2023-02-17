How to get Red Bromeliad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The different biomes found within Disney Dreamlight Valley are home to a wide array of unique, yet slightly overlooked flowers. Often previously ignored due to their lack of practical uses, some of these are now being given the attention they deserve due to their inclusion in Olaf’s quest line. The Red Bromeliad in particular has become a popular piece of flora that the player base has frequently been searching for. If you’re having trouble locating the crimson-tinged petals of this specific flower, then you’ll be able to find out how you can get it below.

Where to find Red Bromeliad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll be able to find the Red Bromeliad growing within the grassy area of the Sunlit Plateau biome. Before you can access this location, however, you’ll need to spend 7,000 Dreamlight first in order to unlock it.

If you can’t seem to find any within the opening area of the Sunlit Plateau, you may be able to acquire some by heading to the section past the wooden bridges. Keep in mind, though, that these bridges are initially blocked by bones so if you haven’t unlocked the ability to remove these obstacles yet, you won’t be able to get across using the walkways.

Luckily, there is another way to get into the farther section of the Sunlit Plateau through the Forgotten Lands biome. Unfortunately, the latter is the most expensive location to unlock in the game as it costs 15,000 Dreamlight.

Once it has been opened, you can simply head to the far end of the area after which you’ll need to head left. You should then be able to find a ramp that leads directly to the other section of the Sunlit Plateau.