How to get Sand fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley￼

Ingredients aren’t just important for you to collect to use for crafting in Disney Dreamlight Valley, they are also used for most of the quests that the residents will give you. If you don’t have the ingredient, you will need to go out and search for them. For some ingredients, like Sand, the process of getting it is slow and will have you combing the beach for hours. So how do you get Sand fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The best way to gather Sand in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can start to gather Sand when you reach Dazzle Beach. Simply dig in random spaces on the beach and you will eventually get Sand. When you do, it will only be a couple that goes into your inventory, unless you have a resident with you that gives bonuses to digging. This isn’t the most efficient method and is pretty time-consuming.

If you want to speed up the process of collecting Sand, you need to start by going to the Moana region in Dream Castle. Unlocking this area will either cost 50 or 3,000 Dreamlight depending on when you unlock it. Progress through the quests in this area to unlock Moana. Later on, come back to this area to unlock Maui as well.

Once Maui is unlocked, raise his Friendship Level up to level four. He will give you a quest called ‘A Tale of Stone and Fire.’ Complete this quest to upgrade your Pickaxe. This will give you the capability to destroy Sea Debris. Sea Debris is the blue rocks that you find all over Dazzle Beach. Each chunk of Sea Debris will drop a large amount of Sand for you to pick up. It will only take a couple of them to get you 20 to 30 Sand.