How to Get Sozo as a Follower in Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh

Cult of the Lamb perfectly captures the balance between cute and devilishly clever game design. Nowhere else can you indulge your passion for micromanaging a charming army of animals that insist on devouring feces quite like this.

While followers come and go and bosses are meant to be defeated, Sozo’s death has stayed with me ever since I finished his quest. Now, thanks to Sins of the Flesh, we can bring Sozo back to life and even keep him around as a follower, as opposed to having to go all the way to Spore Grotto to visit him. In this guide, I’ll help you unlock Sozo and revive him in Cult of the Lamb.

How to Meet Sozo in Cult of the Lamb

Sozo is in the Spore Grotto, which can be unlocked after meeting the mushrooms in the Anura biome (7-follower door) in Cult of the Lamb.

Surprisingly, he’s not a mushroom but a gray and mushroom specialist and cult leader. The reason why he’s got a tiny fungus popping out of his brain is that he’s got a bit of an addiction to fungi. Running a cult of the thing you’re addicted to sounds like a terrible business idea to me, but I would never judge this cute mushroom buddy.

If you follow Sozo’s questline, he’ll inevitably meet his demise, but there is a way to revert this in Cult of the Lamb‘s Sins of the Flesh update.

How to Revive Sozo in Cult of the Lamb

To get Sozo as a follower in Cult of the Lamb, you need to have completed his entire quest line. Once that’s out of the way, follow these steps:

Head to Sozo’s house in the Spore Grotto. Approach his corpse and pick up his mushroom seeds from his now split head. Plant these seeds in your Farm Plot and wait for them to grow. Pick the “Mysterious Mushroom” and watch this tiny Sozo come to life as a follower in Cult of the Lamb. Gift 5 Menticide Mushrooms to him to make him your follower.

Sozo is definitely a cutie, but maybe not the best follower. He can’t really work and can only sometimes be sent on Missionary. While I like to keep him around for his cute, high-pitched “Sozo” noises, his permanency in the headquarters is completely up to you. Keep a close eye on him, though. He can eat some of the other followers in Cult of the Lamb, which could even result in his sudden death.