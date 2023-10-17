Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023: Dates, Challenges & Rewards

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event is Halloween for the Destiny universe. It’s spooky, filled with new and interesting loot, and gives players an excuse to focus in on one activity for a couple of weeks and celebrate something different.

The real draw of Festival of the Lost is, of course, time-limited loot. There’s a lot of armor and a few weapons that are exclusive to this event for players to pick up and show off all year round. For the first time ever, 2023 also has a series of physical badges to earn.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost starts on October 17, 2023, and will end on November 7, 2023. This gives players a good chunk of time to work through everything the event has to offer and earn all the rewards they can possibly pick up before it ends.

Bookworm Event Challenge

Screenshot via Bungie

Eva Levante will be tasking players with completing challenges during Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023. By tackling these, players can complete the Bookworm Event Challenge, which will earn them a new Title they can use on their Guardian forever. Last year’s Ghost Writer Title seemed to be one of the most popular we’ve ever seen in the game, so we suspect this one will be similar.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 Treat Set

Screenshot via Bungie

For Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023, players can play the game and complete challenges to unlock the chance to buy the Festival of the Lost Treat Set. This is a pin set featuring a Headless Ones Pin, Candy Pin, and Headless Ones Tote. To purchase this, players must complete the Bookworm Event Challenge by 9:59 AM PT on November 7, 2023. After that, players can purchase the set from the Bungie Store.

Eerie Engrams

Screenshot via Bungie

Throughout Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023, players can earn Eerie Engrams. These are Engrams that are specifically for Festival of the Lost and will award spooky loot for players to pick up and add to their collections. There are a few amazing weapons, such as the Acosmic Legendary Grenade Launcher, to pick up and steamroll players with for the rest of the year.

Legend Haunted Sectors

Screenshot via Bungie

The activity players can hop into for Festival of the Lost 2023 is Haunted Sectors, and this year comes with a Legend variant. These will be much more challenging than the base difficulty but also offer better rewards, such as Exotic Eerie Engrams and the coveted insect-themed event armor.