How to get Store Tokens in WWE 2K22

If you’re reading this after booting WWE 2K22 up for the first time, there’s a good chance that there are wrestlers that need to be unlocked on your end. Some WWE performers are locked behind the WWE 2K22 Store, as users, in most cases, will need Tokens to unlock these wrestlers. Additionally, Store Tokens can also be used to unlock new arenas, and championship belts. So, how can you get these tokens in WWE 2K22? Let’s go over what you need to do.

WWE 2K22 players can get Store Tokens after each non-MyFaction match. This includes offline play, Universe, and the 2K Showcase. Players, for reference, can obtain 3,500 Store Tokens for completing the 2K Showcase in its entirety.

As far as Store Tokens are distributes after each match, we should note this number is correlated to the Viewers’ Match Rating. After each match, you will be given the match scores in five categories (Defensive Prowess, Signature Offense, Memorable Moments, Heightened Drama, and Varied Offense), plus the star rating.

In order to get more Store Tokens, it would behoove you to get high match ratings in order to speed up the Store Token grind. Match ratings can be increased, in part, by match length, variation of moves, successful Signatures and Finishers, and a balanced amount of offense from both yourself, and the opponent.