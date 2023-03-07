How to get the Moon-Hopper mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Players can finally party with the Loporrits in Patch 6.35 in Final Fantasy XIV. At long last, the cute bunnies have been added as a reputation tribe, and you can undertake quests to help them in Mare Lamentorum while they figure out just what to do with the moon now that it is no longer needed for interstellar evacuation. Rising through their reputation ranks will provided a ton of different rewards, the most coveted being the Moon-Hopper mount. Here is how you can earn the Moon-Hopper mount for yourself in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Moon-Hopper mount in FFXIV

The only way to obtain the Moon-Hopper mount in Final Fantasy XIV is to make progress with the Loporrit tribe in Mare Lamentorum. This is done by completing their story quests and dailies to rank up over time. There are several tiers of ranks as you go, but you need to reach Sworn rank in order to unlock the Moon-Hopper mount on the vendor.

Related: How to get the Miw Miisv mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach this rank, which is the seventh rank after unlocking the Loporrit tribe, you can purchase the Moon-Hopper for 18 Loporrit carats from the Loporrit vendor. The Loporrit vendor is located at (X:17.4, Y:15.8) in Beastaway Burrows in the Mare Lamentorum zone.

Related: How to unlock Omicron tribe quests in Final Fantasy XIV

Obviously, you won’t be able to unlock or earn rank with the Loporrits unless you have a Discipline of the Hand at level 80 or above and complete the prerequisites. You must first finish the Endwalker campaign up to the Endwalker quest, and also complete the Dream a Little Dream side quest. After this, speak to Dreamingway at (X:11.7, Y:10.9) in Old Sharlayan. They will offer you the quest Must Be Dreaming(way), which unlocks the Loporrit tribe. Their dailies involve crafting, but luckily all necessary materials with be provided for the quests.