There are many useful tools that you can get your hands on in Fallout 76 from weapons to help you defeat enemies and utility items that are meant to make your day-to-day life easier. One of the many items that will help you in the game is the Ammo Storage Box. This container is a camp item that is incredibly useful, especially if you are someone who relies on ammo to help you survive in the wasteland. This guide will show you how to get the Ammo Storage Box in Fallout 76.

Where to find the Ammo Storage Box in Fallout 76

The Ammo Storage Box is one of the many items that was added with the Nuka World on Tour update and it is one of the best items you can get your hands on that isn’t a weapon. One of the many problems you will face as you survive in the wasteland is figuring out what to do with all your ammo. The standard storage box can only hold up to 1,200 pounds of items and unfortunately, ammo can end up weighing a lot after a while. The Ammo Storage Box has unlimited weight and can hold all of the ammo you wish to store in it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get the Ammo Storage Box, you will need to join Fallout 1st. This is the subscription service that Bethesda added to the game that costs $12.99/month. Subscribing to this will allow you to obtain the Ammo Storage Box from the Atomic Shop. After subscribing, go into the Atomic Shop and you will find the Ammo Storage Box under the camp section.

Related: How to complete the Most Wanted event in Fallout 76

Select it and it will be added to the items that you can place in your camp. Crafting this item costs two pieces of steel and two pieces of wood and you can place up to 10 of them. You can also find a free-to-use Ammo Storage container in the Nuka World on Tour area but that one is also only able to be used by Fallout 1st members.