After a long day of surviving in the wastelands of Fallout 76, you will want to go back to your camp and relax in the warmth of whatever type of home you’ve built for your character. There are a lot of different items that you can get and build to make your camp look however you want. One of the more hard-to-get items for your camp is the Asylum Light. Though it may not offer any strategic benefits, it will add a nice ambiance to your camp. This guide will show you how to get the Asylum Light plans in Fallout 76.

Where to find the Asylum Light plans in Fallout 76

The Asylum Light is a nice hanging light that you can obtain the plans for in Fallout 76. There are two areas where you can find the plans for the Asylum Light at this time; as part of Minerva’s rotating inventory, and as a reward for completing the Daily Ops mission. First up is Minerva. She is the merchant who travels the wasteland and appears weekly with new inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Minerva will make an appearance at Crater, Fort Atlas, or Foundation and only accepts Gold Bullion for the items that she sells. You can get Gold Bullion by completing events around the map and trading Treasury Notes. It can also be bought from Smiley at The Wayward. Minerva sells the Asylum Light plans for 750 Gold Bullion. Make sure you check Minerva’s inventory weekly since it changes all the time.

If you plan on going the route of completing the Daily Op mission, you can access it through the map menu. The Daily Op is a mission that is recommended for players who have reached level 50 and gives you better rewards depending on how fast you complete it. The minimum chance of getting an item from the Daily Ops mission is 5%. If you manage to complete the mission with the highest tier, you are guaranteed an item but you are unlikely to get the Asylum Plans on your first attempt. It is easier to obtain the plans from Minerva.