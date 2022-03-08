How to get the Aura skin in Fortnite

Aura is one of Fortnite’s oldest skins, but it has never slowed in popularity or relevancy. This is because the character has occasionally received updates lending its owners new outfit styles. That being said, Aura is a fairly common item to obtain; here’s how you can own the skin.

Since its debut in Chapter 1 Season 8, the Aura skin has only been exclusive to the Item Shop, having appeared over 40 times in the store. Thus, players can expect it to be a part of the daily rotation at least once a month. Aura last landed in the shop on February 26, 2022 for 800 V-Bucks. So, it is more than likely she returns at the same price once more after the start of Chapter 3 Season 2 in late March.

Potential buyers can also find the skin in the Reverse2K locker bundle, packed in with the Slow Clap Emote, Lucky Pickaxe, and Ripple weapon wrap — all totaling up to 1,400 V-Bucks. Though, the skin’s appeal can be contributed to her diverse, new outfits. This includes Aura Winter Hunter, introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2, and the Charming Aura style which was revealed in Chapter 3 Season 1.

