How to get the Axo skin in Fortnite

When players in Fortnite get the Axo skin, they are practically obtaining two skins for the price of one. This is because the salamander holds two unique outfit styles. His default skin is bright purple and has him wearing a red “Nacho” basketball jersey, with the other being a dark purple with light blue outlines. So, as rare as it sounds, how easy is it to get the Axo skin?

Axo has only been available in the Item Shop, coming at the cost of 1,200 V-Bucks. He was first introduced all the way back in Chapter 2 Season 3, but has appeared in the store 28 times since. This means potential buyers can expect Axo to be in the shop about every month. As he was last in the shop on March 8, 2022, we predict the skin will be available again around April 9 — just a few weeks after the start of Chapter 3 Season 2.

Axo is a part of the Axolotl Attack! set, so there are a few Axo-themed cosmetics fans should look to collect. For one, there is the Neon Backboard Back Bling which does come free when purchasing the skin. Additionally, the character’s Axe-Olotl Harvesting Tool goes for 500 V-Bucks and is always in the Item Shop alongside Axo.

