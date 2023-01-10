How to get the Blackjack mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Over the years Square Enix has incentivized players to stick around Eorzea’s favorite casino with absurdly priced mount rewards that collectors can’t help but drool over. That isn’t to say that the Manderville Gold Saucer isn’t fun or worth hanging around in, but it is always nice to have carrots on a stick to strive for while earning those yummy MGP Coins. Each mount gets a more and more extreme cost, and it looks like we might have reached a new high point with the introduction of the Blackjack mount.

Where to purchase the Blackjack mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Blackjack mount costs a whopping four million MGP coins. This seems absurd, but Square Enix has made sure to make it stand out from the less expensive mounts introduced by making it allow for up to four friends to ride with you in it. Let’s face it. Who wouldn’t want to ride high in a giant blimp with their friends?

You can purchase this mount at the Manderville Gold Saucer in Thanalan. More specifically, you can speak with the Golden Saucer Attendant at Entrance Square in the Manderville Gold Saucer (X:5.1 Y:6.7) and find the mount under the section titled Prize Exchange III.

How to get MGP for the Blackjack mount in Final Fantasy XIV

MGP is one of the easier currencies to farm in Final Fantasy XIV, though it will take a hefty amount of time to amass four million for this mount. While technically a casino, Square Enix has made sure that the Manderville Gold Saucer is fun and rewarding. It is basically impossible to lose coins while doing activities there. Some options ask you to invest MGP, but the lowest reward is always more than you put in.

The most consistent large sum of coins comes from doing the Fashion Report every week. This will get you up to 60,000 coins on a weekly basis. Speak with Masked Rose at the Gold Saucer (X:7.2 Y:7.4) to learn what theme he has assigned for the week and use your guessing skills or the internet to put together a worthy ensemble.

Aside from this, there are a plethora of different Gates to partake in on a rotating schedule that offer MGP rewards. Players can also purchase three Mini Cactpot scratch tickets a day from the NPC next to the vendor who sells the mount. The Manderville Gold Saucer also does a weekly lottery every Saturday at the Cactpot Board area upstairs. Finally, players should make sure to complete the Gold Saucer section of their challenge log weekly for a good amount of MGP.