The rarest mounts in Final Fantasy XIV, and how to get them

Final Fantasy XIV has a plethora of different mounts to collect spread across many different forms of content. While there are many easy to obtain mounts to find, relentless collectors can earn some truly rare mounts in FFXIV if they have the time and patience to grind through crazy achievement requirements.

10) Aerodynamics Systems Mount

Image via Square Enix

The Aerodynamics Systems mount is a floating sphere with glowing Magitek runes on its surface. There are several mounts that resemble it, but this is by far the hardest of the orbs to obtain. It requires the player to complete the In a Blaze of Glory V achievement, which requires the character to guide any of the three Grand Companies to a total of 100 Fields of Glory PvP victories. Fields of Glory is a large scale PvP battlefield where 3 different teams fight to occupy nodes while gaining points through destroying Icebound Tomeliths.

9) Magitek Avenger A-1 Mount

Image via Square Enix

The Magitek Avenger A-1 Mount is a white mechanical gorilla that holds the player in its arms. This mount also has several variants, but it requires a vast amount of work to obtain. Players looking to add it to their collection must complete the Out of Hiding achievement, which requires the character to emerge victorious in a Hidden Gorge campaign 100 times. This is another PvP arena where teams compete to destroy the other’s core.

8) Flame Warsteed Mount

Image via Square Enix

The Flame Warsteed mount is a horde themed after the banner of Uldah’s Immortal Flames Grand Company. It requires the player to earn the A Line in the Sand IV achievement. This means the character must guide the Immortal Flames to 100 Frontline victories. This is another large scale battlefield where teams compete to control nodes. Players can also earn the Serpent Warsteed and the Storm Warsteed by guiding the other two companies to victory 100 times, but the Flame Warsteed is owned by the least amount of players.

7) Construct VII Mount

Image via Square Enix

The Construct VII mount is the last of the PvP mounts on this list. It literally encases the player in a suit of armor complete with a menacing hammer. It is earned through finishing the One Steppe at a Time V achievement, which requires guiding any of the three Grand Companies to a total of 100 victories at Onsal Hakair. This is another large battlefield where players run around a map to collect points from random nodes.

6) Centurio Tiger Mount

Image via Square Enix

The Centurio Tiger mount was introduced in Stormblood, but that doesn’t mean it is easy to obtain now. This red-eyed feline requires the player to complete the You Got Game achievement, which has the player defeat 3,000 A rank bosses and 2,000 S rank bosses through The Hunt. This is a massive feat as these mobs spawn infrequently.

5) Wivre Mount

Image via Square Enix

The Wivre mount is a large reptilian rhino mixed with an ankylosaur. While it can be obtained on the Market Board, this mount will set the player back a ridiculous amount of gil. To obtain it, players must collect 500 Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers. These are purchased in either Old Sharlayan or Radz-at-Han for 500 Bicolor Gemstones each. Earning the currency to purchase these vouchers requires an immense amount of Shadowbringer or Endwalker Fates.

4) Astrope Mount

Image via Square Enix

The Astrope Mount is a winged unicorn that is the physical representation of patience in Final Fantasy XIV. In order to obtain this mount, players must first meet the requirements to become a mentor and unlock the Mentor Roulette. They must then obtain the I Hope Mentor Will Notice Me V achievement, which requires completing a whopping 2,000 duties via the Mentor Roulette.

3) Pteranodon Mount

Image via u/markstellar11 (Reddit)

Players who want to obtain the Pteranodon mount will have to learn to love crafting and gathering as they will be doing quite a bit of it. It requires the Castle In the Sky achievement. Crafting turn-ins and gathering materials from the Diadem in the Firmament will earn you Skybuilder’s Points. This achievement has you earn 500,000 points in every Discipline of the Land and Hand job, meaning you must earn 500,000 points for 11 total jobs. This is not a weekend task — it takes patience.

2. Triceratops Mount

Image via Square Enix

The Triceratops mount is the Shadowbringers evolution of the Centurio Tiger mount. It is earned in a very similar manner to the tiger, except you must now slay 2,000 A rank monsters and 1,000 S rank monsters in Shadowbringer zones to earn the Nuts for Nutsy achievement. This is another test of patience and requires a ton of time.

1. Victor Mount

Image via Square Enix

The Victor mount is a rabid dog creature and is currently extremely rare to see. It is the Endwalker version of the Hunt mount rewards. Players must complete the Endgame Hunter achievement, which requires slaying 2,000 A rank monsters and 1,000 S rank monsters in Endwalker zones. Players looking to score this mount will find their time commitment much less daunting if they seek out Hunt Discord servers or communities, but it will still take a large amount of patience.