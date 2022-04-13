How to get the Calamity legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Pyromancers will enjoy the Calamity armor. After all, it is meant for those who enjoy using fire damage. This armor increases your fire damage by 10% for each hit within a short window. This effect can stack up to 10 times increasing your fire damage by a very large amount. Stack this with skills from the Clawbringer and you will deal massive amounts of fire damage to enemies all around the Wonderlands. Here is how you can get the Calamity legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This armor, like all the other armors in the Wonderlands, is considered a world drop item. World drop items are ones that can drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, and Lucky Dice. Pretty much anything that can drop loot counts as a notable loot source. That makes finding specific armors a bit difficult. Luckily, you can easily farm for the Calamity armor in Sunfang Oasis.

To reach Sunfang Oasis, you will need to progress through the campaign until you have completed the Karnok’s Wall area. Once you complete that area, head to the left in the Overworld to find the oasis. You will need to find the Ancient Obelisk in Sunfang Oasis. It is on the opposite end of the map from where you spawn. The easiest way to reach the obelisk is by traveling to Everfrost Icetomb fast-travel location. From there, leave the tomb and go to the left. You will end up finding a cave that leads to the obelisk. This obelisk will have you fight the miniboss named Oculus. This miniboss is a cyclops. Don’t worry, you don’t need to defeat the eye portion of the cyclops as well to defeat the miniboss. You can farm this miniboss to get the Calamity armor. Remember to raise your Loot Luck before you farm for legendary items. This can be done by collecting Lucky Dice and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. You can also raise your Chaos Level if you have completed the game to increase your chances of receiving legendary items.