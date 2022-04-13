How to get the Deathless Mantle legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You might remember the Deathless legendary artifact from Borderlands 3. This artifact got rid of all of your health and raised your maximum shield amount. The Deathless Mantle that you can get in Wonderlands is essentially the same thing. This legendary armor removes all of your health except for one. It then returns 150% of the health it took to your ward and reduces the time it takes for your ward to regenerate by 50%. This can be used for some amazing builds. Here is how you can get the Deathless Mantle legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All of the legendary armors in Wonderlands are world drop items. This means, that you can get them from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are things like bosses, minibosses, Lucky Dice, and chests. Even normal enemies are considered notable loot sources. This makes it a little difficult to get a specific armor if you are trying to farm for them. Luckily, the Deathless Mantle can drop from a specific enemy found late in the game.

To farm the Deathless Mantle, you will need to progress through the game until you reach the Fearamid. This is the last area of the campaign and the place you fight the Dragon Lord. As you make your way through the Fearamid, you will come across a catwalk with a bunch of electricity on it. Instead of crossing the catwalk, keep going to the left to find a hole in the wall. Follow the path inside and drop down to find the Ancient Obelisk. This obelisk will have you fight waves of undead enemies before spawning in the Death Rattler. You can farm the Death Rattler for the Deathless Mantle armor. Make sure to raise your Loot Luck stat before you farm for this item to increase your chances of getting it. You can raise your Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice around the world and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. You can also go the extra mile by equipping gear that raises your Loot Luck stat as well.